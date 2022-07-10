Farfetch Ltd - Class A Shares Close the Day 10.2% Lower - Daily Wrap

Farfetch Ltd - Class A (FTCH) shares closed today 10.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 77.2% year-to-date, down 84.4% over the past 12 months, and down 73.2% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.1%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $8.18 and as low as $6.75 this week.

Shares closed 86.7% below its 52-week high and 4.9% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 12.9% lower than the 10-day average and 27.0% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 3.2.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -7299.0%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 646.2%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.