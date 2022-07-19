Farfetch Limited Rally Continues 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) are trading more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning, continuing an uptrend since July 15. The major stocks were trending up on the day. Currently, shares are at $7.78, up 15.53 percent from the previous close of $6.73 on a volume of 11,145,124. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a rang of $6.52-$51.53 on average volume of 11,981,237.

