Farfetch Limited Just Reported A Surprise Profit And Analysts Updated Their Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.4% to US$41.90 in the past week. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.6% to hit US$485m. Farfetch also reported a statutory profit of US$1.44, which was a nice improvement from the loss that the analysts were predicting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:FTCH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Farfetch from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$2.24b in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 86% to US$1.32. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.21b and US$1.34 per share in losses.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$62.78, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Farfetch, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$84.00 and the most bearish at US$24.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Farfetch's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 31% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 49% p.a. growth over the last three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 16% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Farfetch is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Farfetch going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Farfetch (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.