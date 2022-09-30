Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Farfetch Limited (FTCH) closed at $7.45, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.51% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Farfetch Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Farfetch Limited to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $613.28 million, up 5.27% from the prior-year quarter.

FTCH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.71 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.64% and +8.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Farfetch Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Farfetch Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

