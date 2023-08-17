Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Farfetch Limited (FTCH) reported revenue of $572.09 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.21, compared to -$0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $657.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Farfetch Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) : $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion.

: $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. In-Store GMV : $24.89 million versus $29.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $24.89 million versus $29.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Brand Platform GMV : $63.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $130.24 million.

: $63.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $130.24 million. Digital Platform GMV : $944.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $966.51 million.

: $944.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $966.51 million. Digital Platform - Active Consumers : 4132 thousand versus 4167.08 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4132 thousand versus 4167.08 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Digital Platform - Average Order Value (AOV) : $561 compared to the $560.25 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $561 compared to the $560.25 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue : $90.70 million compared to the $90.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.

: $90.70 million compared to the $90.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year. Revenue- Digital Platform Services Revenue : $391.26 million compared to the $412.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.

: $391.26 million compared to the $412.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year. Revenue- In-Store Revenue : $22.74 million versus $27.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.1% change.

: $22.74 million versus $27.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.1% change. Revenue- Brand Platform Revenue : $67.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.2%.

: $67.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.2%. Revenue- Digital Platform Services Revenue- Digital Platform Services third-party revenue : $216.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.35 million.

: $216.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.35 million. Revenue- Digital Platform Services Revenue- Digital Platform Services first-party revenue: $175.05 million versus $181.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Farfetch Limited have returned -16.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

