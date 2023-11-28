News & Insights

Commodities
FTCH

Farfetch founder bids to take company private - Telegraph

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 28, 2023 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by Juveria Tabassum and Annett Mary Manoj for Reuters ->

Adds details from report and shares

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Online luxury retailer Farfetch's FTCH.N founder José Neves is looking to take the company private after a troubled New York Stock Exchange listing, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Neves is said to be working with advisers at JPMorgan, the report said, adding that he retains a 15% stake but holds 77% of the voting rights through a dual-class share structure.

Shares of the company edged 20% higher following the news. The stock has fallen about 64% so far this year.

The move is believed to have the tentative backing of major backers including Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba 9988.HK and Swiss luxury conglomerate Richemont CFR.S, the report added.

Farfetch did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum and Annett Mary Manoj; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.