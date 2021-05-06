Farfetch Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FTCH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Farfetch Ltd (Symbol: FTCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.40, changing hands as low as $44.73 per share. Farfetch Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTCH's low point in its 52 week range is $12.84 per share, with $73.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.34.

