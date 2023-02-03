Farallon Capital Partners Cuts Stake in Aramark (ARMK)

Fintel reports that Farallon Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.83MM shares of Aramark (ARMK). This represents 4.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 17, 2021 they reported 16.31MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aramark is $44.19. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $44.15.

The projected annual revenue for Aramark is $18,524MM, an increase of 13.46%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, an increase of 156.79%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramark. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARMK is 0.2667%, an increase of 9.4126%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 336,680K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 19,858,864 shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,149,020 shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 18,041,946 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,788,482 shares, representing a decrease of 15.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 17,978,990 shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,795,289 shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 42.79% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 15,921,642 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,008,017 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 13,504,108 shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,569,584 shares, representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Aramark Declares $0.11 Dividend

Aramark said on August 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2022 received the payment on August 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $44.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Aramark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aramark proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. It delivers innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. It strives to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index.

