Farallon Capital Management Cuts Stake in Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR)

Fintel reports that Farallon Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.67MM shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (CLVR). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.72MM shares and 9.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 374.06% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clever Leaves Holdings is $2.32. The forecasts range from a low of $0.81 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents an increase of 374.06% from its latest reported closing price of $0.49.

The projected annual revenue for Clever Leaves Holdings is $36MM, an increase of 104.46%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clever Leaves Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVR is 0.05%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 11,779K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Merlin Capital holds 1,408K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 8.15% over the last quarter.

THCX - The Cannabis ETF holds 1,367K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 25.36%.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 844K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 24.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 21.04% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 844K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 24.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 572K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing a decrease of 99.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVR by 63.00% over the last quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Background Information

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabinoid business. With operations and investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabinoid companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community.

