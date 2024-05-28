Faraday Future Risks Nasdaq Delisting Amid Compliance Issues

An announcement from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) is now available.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is facing potential delisting from The Nasdaq Stock Market due to a series of compliance failures, including delays in filing its quarterly and annual financial reports. The company’s share price has also fallen below Nasdaq’s minimum requirements, prompting Nasdaq to initiate delisting procedures. Faraday Future is actively seeking to address these issues and has appealed the delisting decision, hoping to regain compliance and maintain its listing on the exchange.

