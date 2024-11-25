News & Insights

Faraday Future to receive new shipment of 100 sets of Fuji vehicle body parts

November 25, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Faraday Future (FFIE) announced it will receive a new shipment of 100 sets of Fuji vehicle body parts for FF 91 2.0 production. The company continues to work to optimize its global supplier network. The company said, “In tandem, the readiness of the first Faraday X (FX) prototype mules for shipment to the U.S. demonstrates the Company’s ability to execute on multiple fronts as it advances its FX brand strategy while continuing production of the FF 91 2.0 at its FF ieFactory in Hanford, California.”

