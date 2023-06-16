Faraday Future plans reverse stock split and delays EV deliveries

Adds background in paragraphs 2-6; adds shares

June 16 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric FFIE.O said on Friday it was planning a reverse stock split, as it looks to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements.

Nasdaq requires shares trade above $1 and sends a notice when a company trades below that mark for 30 consecutive business days.

Companies then have a 180-day period within which the stock has to trade above $1 for at least 10 consecutive days to comply with the rules, although a second 180-day period can be granted if they meet other requirements.

In May, Faraday Future had received the additional 180-day extension from Nasdaq to meet minimum bid price requirement after having received a notice in January notifying it did not satisfy the continued listing rules.

Faraday Future closed at $0.45 on Friday.

So far this year, electric-truck maker Nikola NKLA.O has said it may execute a reverse stock split, while Lordstown Motors RIDE.O has also announced a reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq listing norms.

Faraday's reverse stock split proposal includes a range between 1-for-2 and 1-for-90 shares of outstanding common stock. The final ratio will be determined by the Board following stockholder approval.

The Los-Angeles based company has been struggling with a cash crunch and a board reshuffle following a governance dispute with one of its largest shareholders, FF Top Holding. Last November, Faraday Future raised doubts about its ability to continue as a "going concern".

The company on Friday also pushed back the phase 2 delivery of its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle from the end of the second quarter to August 2023.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

