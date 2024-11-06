Faraday Future Intelligent Electric options imply 18.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Faraday Future (FFIE) Intelligent Electric is normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 18.4%, or 34c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.3%.

