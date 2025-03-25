FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC Earnings Preview: Recent $FFIE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC ($FFIE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $43,350,000 and earnings of -$3.79 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FFIE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC insiders have traded $FFIE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD CHEN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $23,550

MATTHIAS AYDT (Global Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1 shares for an estimated $100

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.