Faraday Future To Implement Reverse Stock Split - Quick Facts

August 15, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) said it intends to implement a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding shares of the company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-40, that is expected to become effective on August 16, 2024. The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on August 19, 2024.

Faraday Future said the reverse stock split impacts all holders of the common stock proportionally and will not impact any stockholder's percentage ownership of the company's common stock.

