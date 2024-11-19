Faraday Copper Unveils Promising Arizona Drill Results

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) has released an update.

Faraday Copper has announced promising drill results from its Copper Creek Project in Arizona, revealing significant near-surface mineralization in both the Rum and American Eagle areas. This development highlights the potential for extensive copper resources, enhancing the company’s exploration prospects in the region.

