Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY) Price Target Increased by 15.85% to 4.10

The average one-year price target for Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY) has been revised to $4.10 / share. This is an increase of 15.85% from the prior estimate of $3.54 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.63 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.68% from the latest reported closing price of $4.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faraday Copper. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDY is 0.45%, an increase of 21.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.27% to 8,165K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 4,011K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,400K shares , representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDY by 7.95% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 3,004K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares , representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDY by 9.29% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 786K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares , representing a decrease of 41.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDY by 2.33% over the last quarter.

