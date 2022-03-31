Stocks

Far-right Le Pen now second most-liked French politician, poll shows

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

France's veteran far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is the second most-liked politician in the country, according to a poll on Thursday which came 10 days ahead of the first round of voting.

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - France's veteran far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is the second most-liked politician in the country, according to a poll on Thursday which came 10 days ahead of the first round of voting.

According to the Elabe poll for Les Echos newspaper and Radio Classique, 35% of those polled said they had a "good image" of Le Pen. In 2017, when she lost to Emmanuel Macron in the presidential election's runoff, the figure stood at 32%.

Le Pen has overtaken former President Nicolas Sarkozy in the poll, who came in third with 33% of positive opinions. She still lags, however, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who scored 44%.

The Elabe poll did not test the popularity of President Emmanuel Macron nor that of his Prime Minister Jean Castex.

In 2017, 46% of those polled by Elabe had a "very poor image" of Le Pen, who is gearing up for her third presidential bid, against 34% now.

Le Pen has softened her image since 2017, ditching unpopular plans to drop the euro, tweeting about her passion for cats, and on one occasion taking selfies with a veiled Muslim girl.

Although polls showed Macron received a boost in voting intentions after Russia waged war on Ukraine, he is now falling back as Le Pen gains ground.

EXPLAINER-What's at stake in France's presidential election campaign

Election graphic https://graphics.reuters.com/FRANCE-ELECTION/POLLS/zjvqkomzlvx/index.html

SCENARIOS: Who might upset Macron's bid for a second term in office?

PROFILES: France's Macron faces two far-right candidates, an 'Iron Lady' and a left-wing firebrand

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon ; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular