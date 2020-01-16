Far Point to buy shopping tax refund firm Global Blue

Changes sourcing

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shopping tax refund firm Global Blue said on Thursday it agreed to be bought by a blank-check company Far Point Acquisition Corp FPAC.N, set up by Third Point LLC and former NYSE President Thomas Farley.

The deal will allow Global Blue to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GB" after the deal closes, expected during the second quarter of 2020, the companies said.

New investors led by Ant Financial Services Group, a part of Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N, and Third Point will invest a total of $350 million, valuing the company at $2.6 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.