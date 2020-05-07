Far Point board recommends against buyout of Global Blue

May 7 (Reuters) - Blank-check company Far Point Acquisition Corp FPAC.N said on Thursday its board recommended against the $2.6 billion deal to buy shopping tax refund firm Global Blue, after the latter flagged a hit from COVID-19.

Far Point management informed the board that it no longer supports the transaction and believes that "there is a likelihood that Global Blue will lack sufficient capital and liquidity to fund its operations", the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

