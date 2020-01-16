Far Point Acquisition nears deal to buy Global Blue from Silver Lake - WSJ

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Far Point Acquisition Corp FPAC.N, a blank-check company, is nearing purchase of Swiss payments company Global Blue for $2.6 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would give Global Blue a U.S. listing and an additional $1 billion from Far Point, along with investors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N affiliate Ant Financial Services Group and Daniel Loeb's activist hedge fund Third Point LLC, the report said.

The deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the report added.

Far Point, Global Blue and Silver Lake did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

