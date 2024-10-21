Far Northern Resources Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

Far Northern Resources Limited (AU:FNR) has released an update.

Far Northern Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 21, 2024, in Fortitude Valley. Shareholders can participate in person, appoint a proxy, or designate an authorized representative to vote on their behalf. The company’s annual report and notice of meeting are available on their website for review.

For further insights into AU:FNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.