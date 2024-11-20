Far Northern Resources Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Far Northern Resources Limited (AU:FNR) has released an update.

Far Northern Resources Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of Mr. Matthew Bashford as a Director. This positive outcome highlights confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

