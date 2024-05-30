News & Insights

FAR Ltd AGM: Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

May 30, 2024 — 11:59 pm EDT

FAR Ltd (AU:FAR) has released an update.

FAR Ltd has successfully carried all proposed resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, including the election and re-election of board directors, alongside the adoption of the Remuneration Report, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor.

