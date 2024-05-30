FAR Ltd AGM: Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

FAR Ltd (AU:FAR) has released an update.

FAR Ltd has successfully carried all proposed resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, including the election and re-election of board directors, alongside the adoption of the Remuneration Report, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor.

For further insights into AU:FAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.