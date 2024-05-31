News & Insights

FAR International Unveils New Board Structure

May 31, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

FAR International Holdings Group Company Limited (HK:2516) has released an update.

FAR International Holdings Group Company Limited has announced its Board of Directors, comprising a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, with Mr. Wang Quan serving as the Chairman and CEO. The company has also established three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by members of the board to enhance governance and oversight.

