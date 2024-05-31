FAR International Unveils New Board Structure

FAR International Holdings Group Company Limited (HK:2516) has released an update.

FAR International Holdings Group Company Limited has announced its Board of Directors, comprising a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, with Mr. Wang Quan serving as the Chairman and CEO. The company has also established three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by members of the board to enhance governance and oversight.

For further insights into HK:2516 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.