FAR International Shareholders Unanimously Approve Resolutions

FAR International Holdings Group Company Limited (HK:2516) has released an update.

FAR International Holdings Group Company Limited announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, including the re-election of executive and non-executive directors and the re-appointment of their auditor. With a total of 780 million shares eligible for voting, there were no votes against any resolutions, showcasing unanimous shareholder support. The resolutions encompassed the approval of financial statements, director re-elections, and auditor re-appointment with authorization for the Board to fix their remuneration.

