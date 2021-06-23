Far from home? Spiderman drops in at the papal audience

VATICAN CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - A different type of participant dropped in on Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday - Spiderman.

A man dressed in a full, skin-tight, red, black and blue costume of the comic book character - including head cover - was sitting in a VIP section of the audience in Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard.

He sat quietly next to a priest dressed in black who appeared to be unperturbed by the colourful character with big white eyes in the next seat.

It was not immediately clear why Spiderman had dropped in.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson)

