Far East Orchard Highlights Strategic Focus and Growth

At the 56th Annual General Meeting of Far East Orchard Ltd., shareholders were addressed by Group CEO Mr. Alan Tang, who highlighted the company’s strategic focus and financial performance for FY2023, including dividends and business reviews in hospitality and property development. The meeting also addressed shareholder queries published beforehand, with voting conducted by poll using appointed agents.

