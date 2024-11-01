Far East Orchard Faces Legal Challenges with FEOpus

Far East Orchard Ltd. (SG:O10) has released an update.

Far East Orchard Ltd.’s associated company, FEOpus, faces court claims over alleged misrepresentation but plans to appeal a recent decision allowing a breach of contract amendment. The company’s financial exposure is limited due to its 20% interest in FEOpus, and it anticipates no material impact on its overall financial health.

