Far East Hotels Reports Significant Loss Amid Revenue Drop

November 28, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Far East Hotels & Entertainment Ltd. (HK:0037) has released an update.

Far East Hotels & Entertainment Ltd. reported a significant financial downturn for the six months ending September 2024, with a net loss of HK$22.8 million, compared to a HK$7.8 million loss in the previous year. The company’s revenue dropped sharply to HK$11.4 million from HK$17.4 million, leading to a gross loss and highlighting challenges in investment property valuations and increased administrative expenses. This stark decrease in performance reflects the ongoing financial pressures faced by the company.

