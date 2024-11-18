Far East Hotels Plans Board Meeting to Review Results

Far East Hotels & Entertainment Ltd. (HK:0037) has released an update.

Far East Hotels and Entertainment Ltd. is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited consolidated results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the potential declaration of an interim dividend, sparking interest among investors keen on the company’s financial performance.

