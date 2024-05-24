Far East Group Welcomes New Board Members

Far East Group Limited (SG:5TJ) has released an update.

Far East Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Linda Hoon Siew Kin and Mr Tan Soon Liang as Independent Directors, effective from 24 May 2024. Ms Hoon also takes on roles as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of both the Audit and Nominating Committees, while Mr Tan will chair the Nominating Committee and join the Audit and Remuneration Committees. The company expressed its thanks to outgoing Independent Directors Mr Mak Yen-Chen Andrew and Mr Tan Hwee Kiong for their service.

For further insights into SG:5TJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.