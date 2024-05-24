News & Insights

Far East Group Welcomes New Board Members

May 24, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Far East Group Limited (SG:5TJ) has released an update.

Far East Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Linda Hoon Siew Kin and Mr Tan Soon Liang as Independent Directors, effective from 24 May 2024. Ms Hoon also takes on roles as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of both the Audit and Nominating Committees, while Mr Tan will chair the Nominating Committee and join the Audit and Remuneration Committees. The company expressed its thanks to outgoing Independent Directors Mr Mak Yen-Chen Andrew and Mr Tan Hwee Kiong for their service.

