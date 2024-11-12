Far East Gold Strengthens Stake with Strategic Acquisition

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has become a substantial holder by acquiring a 10% voting power through a Placement Agreement with Xingye Gold (Hong Kong) Mining Company Limited, involving 31,958,348 fully paid ordinary shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its market position by leveraging new partnerships and expanding its influence in the gold mining sector.

