Far East Gold Reveals Promising Resource Estimates

Far East Gold Ltd has announced an initial JORC inferred resource estimate of 540,000 ounces of gold and 468,000 ounces of silver at the Idenburg Project in Papua, Indonesia. The estimates, based on historical data and new topographic surveys, reflect significant potential for resource expansion, with only a fraction of the area explored. The company plans further exploration activities to expand these resources.

