News & Insights

Stocks

Far East Gold Reveals Promising Resource Estimates

November 13, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has announced an initial JORC inferred resource estimate of 540,000 ounces of gold and 468,000 ounces of silver at the Idenburg Project in Papua, Indonesia. The estimates, based on historical data and new topographic surveys, reflect significant potential for resource expansion, with only a fraction of the area explored. The company plans further exploration activities to expand these resources.

For further insights into AU:FEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.