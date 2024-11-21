Far East Gold Ltd Sees Change in Major Shareholder

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has announced that Bellambi Enterprises Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of November 11, 2024. This change could influence investor perceptions and market dynamics related to the company’s shares. Investors may want to consider the potential impact of this development on Far East Gold’s stock performance.

