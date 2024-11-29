News & Insights

Far East Gold Ltd Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, signaling positive governance and strategic direction. The company, known for its copper and gold exploration projects across Australia and Indonesia, demonstrates strong shareholder support with key approvals including director elections and placement capacities. This progress is likely to interest investors looking at the mining sector’s potential for growth and returns.

