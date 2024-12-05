Far East Gold Ltd Expands with New ASX Quotation

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has announced the quotation of 2,647,940 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant step in their growth strategy. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors should watch how this development impacts Far East Gold Ltd’s market performance.

