Far East Gold Ltd Announces New Share Quotation

Far East Gold Ltd has announced the application for the quotation of 31,958,348 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the financial markets and attract investor interest. The issue date for the securities is set for November 11, 2024, offering new opportunities for shareholders.

