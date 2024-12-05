Far East Gold Expands Share Issuance Amidst Strategic Growth

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.
Far East Gold Ltd (ASX: FEG) has successfully issued 2,647,940 fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.136 each, following shareholder approval for their capital raising initiative. These shares were allocated to directors who expressed interest in participating in the raise, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Far East Gold is a promising copper and gold exploration company with projects in Australia and Indonesia, potentially attracting investors keen on mining prospects.
