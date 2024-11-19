Far East Gold Attracts Major Stake from Rajawali Corpora

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd is seeing significant interest from PT Rajawali Corpora, which is acquiring a notable stake of over 20 million fully paid ordinary shares in the company. This investment represents a strategic move by PT Rajawali Corpora, potentially influencing Far East Gold’s market dynamics. Investors in the financial markets may find this development intriguing as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

