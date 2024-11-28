News & Insights

Far East Consortium Navigates Challenges with Strategic Growth

November 28, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Far East Consortium International (HK:0035) has released an update.

Far East Consortium International reported a challenging first half of FY2025, with revenue falling by 18.7% to HK$5.2 billion due to decreased residential property development. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a positive adjusted cash profit of HK$139 million and managed significant presales of HK$11.8 billion, fueled by new projects in Manchester and Hong Kong. The company’s hotel operations saw a slight revenue increase, supported by the opening of new hotels in Australia and Hong Kong, positioning them for future growth.

