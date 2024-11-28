Far East Consortium Declares Interim Dividend Option

Far East Consortium International (HK:0035) has released an update.

Far East Consortium International Limited has declared an interim dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders have the option to receive their dividend in cash or as scrip shares, with the payment scheduled for February 18, 2025. Investors will find this announcement significant as it provides an opportunity to evaluate the company’s financial health and shareholder returns.

