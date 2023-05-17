FAQs: The U.S. Debt Ceiling, Potential Default And Government Shutdowns

The nation’s leaders remain at odds ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the national debt limit. Their failure to act could throw the nation into default and plunge the economy into a recession.

President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders again on Tuesday, May 16, but little progress has been made. House Republicans passed a bill in April that would raise the debt ceiling on the condition that Democrats agree to cut government spending. Senate Democrats and Biden have not accepted the deal.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters outside the White House that while he still thinks they’re “far apart” on reaching a deal, he sees it as progress that Biden agreed to appoint someone from his staff to meet with a McCarthy staff appointee. Biden said earlier that he was “optimistic” about reaching an agreement.

As the nation waits, here’s what to know about the government’s debt, the ceiling, what happens if the government goes into default and how a default is different from a government shutdown.

What Is the Debt Ceiling?

The debt ceiling is the cap Congress has placed on government borrowing to pay bills and fund investments. Once that limit is reached, the Treasury Department is restricted from paying certain debt obligations. That would cause the markets to recognize that the Treasury was officially defaulting on its securities.

The current debt ceiling of $31.38 trillion was reached in January 2023. At that time, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department would take “extraordinary measures” to pay the government’s debt obligations until Congress passed legislation to raise the cap or suspend it.

Now, several months later, those measures are running out.

What Are the Treasury’s Extraordinary Measures for Dealing With the Debt Ceiling?

The Treasury Department has been using cash on hand to pay government expenses and rearranging funds to suspend some debt payments in favor of paying other types of debt.

That rearrangement has involved:

Halting contributions to certain pension funds

Redeeming Treasury bonds held in federal employee retirement savings accounts, to be replaced—with interest—later

Suspending the issuance of state and local government securities

Halting reinvestment of Treasury securities from the Exchange Stabilization Fund, a currency fund the Treasury Department uses to firm up the dollar’s exchange rate

Extraordinary measures were used before—most recently, during 2021’s negotiations over raising the debt ceiling.

This time around, the Treasury has redeemed existing investments while suspending new investments in certain funds that benefit government workers, such as the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund.

When Is the Debt Ceiling Deadline?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that unless the government acts, it could run out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1.

“Our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time,” Yellen wrote in a May 1 letter to House and Senate leaders.

How Many Times Has the Debt Ceiling Been Raised?

Congress has raised or altered the debt ceiling 78 times since 1960 to make sure the U.S. does not default. The ceiling was last raised by $2.5 trillion in December 2021 to its current level of nearly $31.4 trillion.

What Happens if the Debt Ceiling Is Not Raised?

Yellen has said that if Congress and the White House can’t come to an agreement in time, the U.S. will not be able to borrow more to finance its obligations. The Treasury will then need to do some triage with its bills.

“We have to default on some obligation, whether it’s Treasurys or payments to Social Security recipients,” Yellen told Bloomberg Television on May 12. “That’s something America hasn’t done since 1789. And we shouldn’t start now. So we’ve not discussed what to do.”

The Treasury could temporarily delay Social Security payments and salaries for certain federal civilian employees or on veterans’ benefits. This could enable it to keep paying its bondholders.

What Happens if the U.S. Goes Into Default?

If the U.S. defaults on its debt, it would wreak havoc on the financial markets and likely send the economy into a recession.

Despite lawmakers’ assurances, investors have been on standby, listening as top financial figures like JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon call a government default “potentially catastrophic.”

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he told BloombergTV on May 11, but “the closer you get to it, you will have panic.”

Even without an official default, the government’s debt limit standoff in 2011 led Standard & Poor’s to downgrade U.S. debt from its AAA credit rating to AA+.

“The last time we were downgraded, we had like 65% or 70% debt to GDP,” Dimon said. “Now our deficits are two or three times that that we had back then, so we better be very careful.”

Debt Ceiling vs. Government Shutdown: What’s the Difference?

It might feel like Congress is constantly teetering on the edge of a government shutdown—but there is a difference between a shutdown and hitting the debt ceiling.

A government shutdown occurs when Congress cannot agree to authorize the required 12 spending plans for the next fiscal year, known as appropriations bills. There have been instances when Congress could not pass any of them, or only some of them, by the deadline.

Most federal agencies can’t spend or properly function without Congress passing bills for their appropriations. So, when the deadline is missed, the result is a government shutdown.

Some lengthy shutdowns in the recent past include a 21-day shutdown in 1995-96 under President Bill Clinton and a 35-day shutdown in 2018 under President Donald Trump.

During a shutdown, nonessential federal employees are told not to come to work until Congress authorizes the necessary funding. A shutdown does not affect the flow of Social Security benefits or the Treasury’s ability to pay its debt.

By contrast, a default would indicate that the country was unable to pay those debts.

Will There Be Another Government Shutdown?

The divide in Congress over the debt ceiling has led to concerns about another standoff later this year over the annual appropriations bills. If those don’t pass, the funding gap could trigger another government shutdown.

For now, however, appropriations for fiscal year 2023 are up to date. President Biden signed the omnibus spending bill into law in December 2022; it funds the federal government until the end of September 2023.

