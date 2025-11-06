Markets

FANUC H1 Profit Rises On Higher Sales

November 06, 2025 — 11:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fanuc Corporation (FANUY.PK) recently reported improved results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing to 407,568 million yen from 387,962 million yen a year earlier.

Operating income rose to 85,964 million yen from 75,588 million yen last year. Revenue increased partially to 107,905 million yen, compared with 94,780 million yen last year.

Comprehensive income improved to 94,580 million Yen from 63,459 million Yen. Net income increased to 79,820 million Yen from 69,922 million Yen year over year.

FANUY.PK is currently trading at $16.47, down $0.03 or 0.18 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.