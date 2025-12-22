Is Fanuc (FANUY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fanuc Corp. (FANUY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fanuc Corp. is one of 187 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fanuc Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANUY's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FANUY has moved about 41.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Fanuc Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 62.4%.

For Kaiser Aluminum, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fanuc Corp. is a member of the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 93.9% so far this year, meaning that FANUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kaiser Aluminum falls under the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +29.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fanuc Corp. and Kaiser Aluminum as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fanuc Corp. (FANUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.