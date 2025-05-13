Is Fanuc (FANUY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Fanuc Corp. (FANUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fanuc Corp. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 190 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fanuc Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANUY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FANUY has gained about 0.9% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -1.7%. This shows that Fanuc Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Gorman-Rupp (GRC) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.1%.

For Gorman-Rupp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fanuc Corp. belongs to the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 63.9% so far this year, meaning that FANUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Gorman-Rupp, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #138. The industry has moved -0.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Fanuc Corp. and Gorman-Rupp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

