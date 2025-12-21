Fanuc (FANUF) Price Target Increased by 13.25% to 36.71

The average one-year price target for Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUF) has been revised to $36.71 / share. This is an increase of 13.25% from the prior estimate of $32.41 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.54 to a high of $49.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.80% from the latest reported closing price of $27.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fanuc. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANUF is 0.40%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 138,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 17,671K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,448K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANUF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 11,412K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,265K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANUF by 70.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,355K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,233K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANUF by 10.72% over the last quarter.

BOTZ - Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF holds 7,016K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares , representing an increase of 42.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANUF by 72.70% over the last quarter.

