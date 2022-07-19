Fantom (FTM) Surged 19% Today, Should You Buy?

One of the top performing cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours has been the in-house coin, FTM, of the Fantom blockchain. As of press time, FTM posted a surprising 19.6% pump to a price as high as $0.3391 per token for the day, while also posting a 35.6% spike for the last seven-day stretch. According to CoinMarketCap, the trading volume for Fantom coin rocketed more than 123% compared to yesterday showing strong trading interest in the asset.

Fantom launched in 2018 as a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that was purpose built to be a smart contract competitor with Ethereum. Smart contracts are types of software that run on certain blockchains to automatically fulfill conditional transactions that are more complex than just sending and receiving digital assets. Fantom claims to have the fastest smart contract settlement times compared to any other blockchain, coupled with cheap fees and scalability to handle tens of thousands of transactions per second.

While Fantom developers haven't announced any specific news to explain today's price jump, a possible reason for FTM's surge could be the growing buzz surrounding the Ethereum Merge to create a PoS platform, and its tentative "go live" target date of Sept. 19. Historically, when transaction volume increases on Ethereum for decentralized finance operations or non-fungible token (NFT) trading, there tends to be spill over of funds onto other alternative blockchains such as Cardano, Near Protocol, and Fantom -- which seems to be the case here.

Is Fantom a buy?

The FTM coin hit its peak price of $3.48 on Oct. 28, 2021 and even at today's intraday top, it was still 90.4% lower than its record high. This is not financial advice, just market observations. Every investor needs to gauge their own funding risk levels and conduct their own research. However, as the crypto sector seems to be close to a bottom, there appears to be a lot of potential upside for a proven blockchain such as Fantom for anyone interested in starting to dollar-cost average into the crypto space.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Tor Constantino has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.