Fantastic News for CoreWeave Shareholders

Key Points CoreWeave scored significant wins in the first half, with revenue and stock performance soaring.

The company is a key partner of Nvidia and depends greatly on demand for the AI leader’s chips.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) delivered an exciting first half to investors. The company, known for its close relationship with artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), made its market debut, reported triple-digit quarterly revenue growth, and went on to gain 300%.

Investors are excited about CoreWeave as the company has seen soaring demand for its AI cloud services, and with the AI market potentially heading for $2 trillion in a few years, this momentum could continue. And just last week, this up-and-coming AI giant delivered even more fantastic news to shareholders. Let's check it out.

More than 250,000 Nvidia GPUs

First, though, let's catch up on the CoreWeave story so far. As mentioned, the company is linked to Nvidia, and this is in two ways: CoreWeave's main business is the leasing out of compute power in the form of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), or the main chips fueling key AI tasks such as the training and inferencing of models. The company has a fleet of more than 250,000 GPUs operating in about 32 data centers, and customers can rent access to them by the hour or for a much longer period. So CoreWeave offers them a great deal of flexibility.

The second link to Nvidia is the fact that this AI powerhouse holds a 7% stake in CoreWeave. This support is a positive sign for CoreWeave and its investors because Nvidia, with its dominant position in AI, knows how to recognize potential winners. So, if Nvidia is investing in an AI company, other investors may want to give that particular company a closer look.

Now, let's consider the fantastic news CoreWeave just delivered to shareholders. The company said it became the first to make Nvidia's latest chip update -- Blackwell Ultra -- commercially available. This is in the form of the Nvidia GB300 NVL72 system built by Dell, a platform that CoreWeave says represents a "major leap" for AI reasoning and AI agent projects.

The GB300 NVL72 brings 1.5 times greater AI performance than the initial Blackwell chip -- GB200 -- that was launched in the fourth quarter of last year. And CoreWeave then was the first to make the Blackwell system available to customers too.

CoreWeave competes with other cloud providers such as Amazon's Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, and those companies have both hefty resources and a broad customer base -- and they, too, offer Nvidia products and services. But, what could help CoreWeave stand out over time is this first access to Nvidia products and the fact that CoreWeave specializes in AI workloads. So, CoreWeave being first to launch Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra is key because it's establishing itself as the place for customers to go if they aim to gain immediate access to Nvidia's latest innovations.

CoreWeave revenue climbs 400%

This could help boost CoreWeave's already soaring demand. In the most recent quarter, revenue climbed more than 400% as customers rushed to the company for compute power. Considering CoreWeave now is launching Blackwell Ultra, it's reasonable to expect strong growth in the upcoming quarter too amid demand for this high-performance platform.

All of this is great news for early investors in this young AI stock. But what if you haven't yet invested in CoreWeave? Is it too late to get in on this soaring stock? This depends on your appetite for risk and your investment horizon.

Stocks never rise in a straight line without any sort of pause. So, it's possible that in the near- or mid-term, CoreWeave will see its shares stagnate or dip. And, though demand is high, it's important to remember that risk is present too: CoreWeave must invest heavily in GPUs in order to keep up with demand, and this may make it difficult to reach and secure profitability. This will be a point to watch in the upcoming quarters.

All of this means CoreWeave isn't the best fit for cautious investors or those who are uncomfortable with some ups and downs. But, aggressive investors with a long investing horizon may pick up a few shares of this highflyer and hold on -- if AI momentum continues at this pace and demand for Nvidia's GPUs remains strong, CoreWeave and its shareholders may be among the first to benefit.

