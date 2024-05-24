News & Insights

Fantasia Holdings Reveals Board Structure

May 24, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1777) has released an update.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes Executive Directors led by Chairman Ms. Cheng Jianli, Non-executive Directors, and Independent Non-executive Directors. The Board members also serve on three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific members designated as Chairmen and Members of each committee. This governance structure is aimed at ensuring effective oversight and management of the company.

